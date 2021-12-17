Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

AQN opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

