Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.