Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

