AJ Bell’s (AJB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.29) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 380 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 487 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,314,038.30).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

