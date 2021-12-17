Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $83.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.