Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

