Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

