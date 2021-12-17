Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 142.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 68.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

