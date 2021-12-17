Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 636,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82.

