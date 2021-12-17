African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.82

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 542969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.