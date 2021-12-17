AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

