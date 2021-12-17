Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AERI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 18,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.