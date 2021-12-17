AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

ACM stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

