AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.91% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $86,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

