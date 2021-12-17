Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

REZ stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

