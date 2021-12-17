Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

