Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 89.5% in November

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

