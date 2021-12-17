Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $562.58 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $643.40 and a 200-day moving average of $618.57. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.04.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

