Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.57. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.04.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.