Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

