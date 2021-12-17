Add.xyz Price Tops $0.33 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $54,106.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

