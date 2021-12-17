Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Trading Up 10.1%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

