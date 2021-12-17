AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

ATY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,132. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

