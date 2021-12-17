Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

