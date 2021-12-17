Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $396.24. 4,929,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.21 and its 200 day moving average is $331.06. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

