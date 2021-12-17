Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.29.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $400.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

