Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $433.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $354.00 to $433.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.06. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.