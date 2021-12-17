Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $400.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.21 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

