Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

