Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.18.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.