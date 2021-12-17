Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 793,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 634,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,916,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.43. 121,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

