Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

