ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

