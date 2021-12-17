ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $37.39 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

