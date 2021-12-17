Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Aave has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $140.36 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.03 or 0.00353077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,437,548 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

