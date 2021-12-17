A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.52

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 111022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.