A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.69

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.69 and traded as low as C$38.56. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$38.70, with a volume of 5,263 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.48 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

