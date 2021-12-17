9,705 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GDRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,618,842 shares of company stock worth $67,476,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

