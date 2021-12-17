888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get 888 alerts:

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. 888 has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.