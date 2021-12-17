840,727 Shares in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 840,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. 9 Meters Biopharma comprises 0.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of 9 Meters Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.93 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

