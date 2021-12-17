83,401 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

AVAH stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

