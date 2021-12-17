83,401 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
AVAH stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.
Aveanna Healthcare Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
