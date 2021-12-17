$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $775.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

VRSK opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

