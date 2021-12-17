$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $7.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 805,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

