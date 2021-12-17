661,717 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 15.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $52.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.