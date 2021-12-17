$66.17 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.23 million and the lowest is $61.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $255.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 212.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,196. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

