6,430 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 530,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

