63,567 Shares in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.22% of BOA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOAS stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

