$520.12 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $520.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.08 million and the highest is $537.80 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 4,707,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,782. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

