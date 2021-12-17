44,763 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.88%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

