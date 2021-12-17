$44.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $44.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.91 billion and the lowest is $43.47 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $219.69. 96,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,597. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

